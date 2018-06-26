Goochland animal shelter temporarily relocating

The old shelter will be demolished so the new shelter's construction can be finished. (Source: Goochland Pet Lovers/Facebook)

The Goochland County Animal Shelter will be temporarily relocated until construction on its new facility is complete.

The existing shelter will be demolished and construction on the new building is expected to be complete later this year.

But until then, the shelter will relocate beginning July 2 to the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex located at 2748 Dogtown Road.

The new shelter location will be nearly 14,000 square feet.

The shelter’s phone number and operating hours will remain the same at the temporary location. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the phone number is (804) 556-5302.

The shelter said Tuesday that it has 24 dogs it is looking to adopt out before July 2.

Construction on the new animal shelter, which is on the same site as the current facility, began in August 2017.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12