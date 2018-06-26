The next big thing: Hot days but not much of a rain chance.

After a brief break from heat and humidity, it's set to come back soon.

See those two "H's" on top of Virginia that I've circled in red below?

This is the forecast map for Sunday. The "H's" mean high pressure.. When pressure is high, there's lots of air piled up. In this setup, temperature will climb and even though it'll be hot, there's not much of a thunderstorm threat. The High pressure will effectively cap the atmosphere. This means we'll finally get a chance to dry out.



Water levels on Rivers, creeks and streams will finally get a chance to drop!

Here's the European model maximum temperature for Friday: It's showing a high of 91°

Saturday and Sunday look hotter.

Here's Sunday's maximum temperature graph:



While this will be hot and humid it doesn't look record-breaking. Just HOTTER than average...

...and thankfully dry!