New Jersey man admits posing as ATF agent to sell fake coins

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted posing as a federal agent to sell counterfeit precious metal coins and bars.

Jonathan Kirschner now faces up to 18 years in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 1.

The 34-year-old man admitted Monday to selling fake gold bars last year to a coin collector for $11,000 while wearing a badge purporting to identify himself as an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He also claimed to be an ATF agent in written correspondence and in person with the victim.

Federal prosecutors say Kirschner also sold 49 counterfeit Morgan dollar coins last year to two people while posing as an ATF agent. They say he faked being an ATF agent to put his victims at ease when they made purchases.

