Squirrel caught on tape stealing doughnut from police - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Squirrel caught on tape stealing doughnut from police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the lookout for a squirrel that made off from their parking lot with a doughnut.

In a video posted on the department's Facebook page on Sunday, the squirrel is seen with what appears to be a glazed doughnut clenched in its teeth as it runs through the lot.

The department called it "a straight-up felony" and added "it's rude."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

