Williamsburg couple goes missing in California desert

William and Susan Schmeirer went missing earlier this month. (Source: WAVY)

A couple from Williamsburg took a trip to California and they haven’t been seen since.

William and Susan Schmierer disappeared in the Mojave Desert at Amboy Crater National Natural Landmark.

WAVY reported their abandoned car was found June 13 and remains believed to be those of William Schmeirer were discovered, but dental records are needed to identify the body.

Susan Schmeirer’s whereabouts are still unknown.

WAVY also reported the heat in the desert hampered rescue efforts.

Search dogs were deployed, but could only search for a short time. A search was halted after 10:30 a.m. local time because the ground temperature was 130 degrees. Later in the day it reached 165.

