US home prices march upward as buyers fight over low supply - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US home prices march upward as buyers fight over low supply

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). This Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo shows a home for sale in Alameda, Calif. On Tuesday, June 26, the Standard &amp; Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for April is released. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). This Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo shows a home for sale in Alameda, Calif. On Tuesday, June 26, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for April is released.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices rose in April from a year earlier, lifted by bidding wars in many cities where would-be buyers fought over a sparse supply of homes.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index moved up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, led by outsize gains in Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco. All three cities showed double-digit increases.

Prices rose even as home sales fell and mortgage rates climbed. Sales of existing homes dropped in April and May and are now running 3 percent below their year-ago level. Fewer homes are available - the supply has fallen 6.1 percent in the past year - and they are selling quickly.The average house for sale remained on the market for just 26 days in April, down from 39 a year ago.

Mortgage rates reached a seven-year high of 4.77 percent in late May before declining this month. Last week, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 4.57 percent, according to Freddie Mac. That is still much higher than a year ago, when it was 3.9 percent.

The economy is growing and the unemployment rate is at an 18-year low, which typically would point to stronger home sales. Americans are increasingly turning to newly-built homes, where sales jumped 6.7 percent in May. But higher prices and fewer existing homes to choose from are cutting many Americans out of the housing market.

Prices rose at a healthy pace in Denver, where they were 8.6 percent higher than a year ago; Los Angeles, where they were 8.3 percent higher; and San Diego, 7.8 percent.

The smallest gains were in Chicago, up 3 percent; Washington, D.C., up 3.2 percent; and New York, up 4 percent.

The Case-Shiller index covers roughly half of U.S. homes. The index measures prices compared with those in January 2000 and creates a three-month moving average. The April figures are the latest available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Monday, June 25 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:44:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:46:37 GMT
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>

  • Knight fever: Bee Gees star becomes Sir Barry Gibb at palace

    Knight fever: Bee Gees star becomes Sir Barry Gibb at palace

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:15:18 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:46:27 GMT
    (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb talks with Prince Charles, left, during an Investiture ceremony to award a knighthood to Gibb, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday June 26, 2018.(Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP). Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb talks with Prince Charles, left, during an Investiture ceremony to award a knighthood to Gibb, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday June 26, 2018.
    Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him.More >>
    Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace, and says he hopes his late brothers Robin and Maurice are proud of him.More >>

  • Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

    Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 12:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:35:28 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri...
    Algonguin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Michael Ian Black's "A Better Man" is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019.More >>
    Algonguin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Michael Ian Black's "A Better Man" is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly