The Latest: Merkel wishes Germany good luck but won't attend

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Sweden players reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos, right, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Jun...

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson holds his head as he lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. ...

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is wishing Germany luck against South Korea after the "torture" of the defending champion's last-minute win against Sweden, but she won't be attending the match.

Germany salvaged its chances of advancing with Toni Kroos' injury-time winner on Saturday. It faces South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

At a news conference Tuesday in Berlin, Merkel - who is under severe domestic political pressure in a dispute over migration - was asked if she would go to the match because she might not get another chance to see coach Joachim Loew's team.

Merkel said she has to be in parliament this week, "but of course I sincerely wish the team all the best - and of course I hope for a good outcome after we all went through - torture, in the truest sense of the word - during the last game."

___

1:05 p.m.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson says his team has moved on from bitter feelings about its loss to Germany as well as the racist abuse aimed at midfielder Jimmy Durmaz on social media.

Andersson said Tuesday that the defeat made the team "stronger, more confident" because Sweden played the defending champions to a draw "with the exception of the final 10 seconds."

Sweden faces Mexico on Wednesday to conclude group play and still has a chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Mexico leads the group with six points but isn't safe yet. If Germany defeats South Korea in Kazan and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

The team issued a joint statement condemning the abuse of Durmaz, who gave away the free kick that led to Germany's game-winner. Andersson says, "It's important that we're able to move on after that."

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.