The Latest: Cahill on bench for Australia's must-win game

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Sweden players reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos, right, scores his side's second goal during the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Jun...

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis). Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson holds his head as he lies on the pitch at the end of the group F match between Germany and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. ...

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez after talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Veteran forward Tim Cahill will not be in the starting lineup for Australia in its must-win World Cup game against Peru.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has decided to go with Tomi Juric to replace Andrew Nabbout, who injured his shoulder in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. There was speculation about Cahill possibly moving into the starting lineup. The 38-year-old Cahill, who has scored in each of the last three World Cups, has yet to play in the tournament.

Australia must win and have France beat Denmark to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage for the second time.

Peru, which has already been eliminated, made two changes to its starting lineup with Anderson Santamaria and Renato Tapia winning selections.

Lineups:

Australia: Mat Ryan, Mark Milligan, Mathew Leckie, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedanik, Aziz Behich, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Tom Rogic.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco, Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero, Renato Tapia, Christian Ramos, Luis Advincula, Andre Carrillo, Yoshimar Yotun, Edison Flores.

___

4:05 p.m.

France has rested several starters to play Denmark at Luzhniki Stadium after opening with two wins to seal it round of 16 spot.

Needing a draw to ensure winning Group C, France coach Didier Deschamps has brought in goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, midfielder Thomas Lemar and forward Ousmane Dembele among six changes from the team which beat Peru 1-0 five days ago. Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are among those rested.

A draw will also let Denmark advance as group runner-up, and it can top the table with a win. Denmark will also advance if Australia fails to beat Peru in Sochi.

Coach Age Hareide named Martin Braithwaite in an attacking role to replace Yussuf Poulsen, who is suspended after picking up yellow cards in Denmark's first two matches, both times after video review.

The other changes see Mathias Jorgensen come into midfield and Andreas Cornelius to lead the attack.

The lineups:

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Mathias Jorgensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Stryger, Andreas Cornelius, Pione Sisto.

France: Steve Mandanda, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Steven N'Zonzi, Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Hernandez.

___

3:55 p.m.

Albania's prime minister has opened a bank account allowing his brethren to offer their "symbolic contribution" to pay the fines levied by FIFA against two Swiss players of Albanian origin.

"Don't Be Afraid of the Eagle" is the name of the account opened at Raiffeisen Bank on Tuesday by Prime Minister Edi Rama urging Albanians "to pay FIFA's absurd fine on Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri."

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures that mimicked Albania's national symbol, a two-headed eagle, after scoring goals during Switzerland's win over Serbia. The players have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

FIFA fined the players 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) each for unsporting behavior. Soccer's governing body had the power to impose two-match bans if Xhaka and Shaqiri's actions were judged to have provoked the general public.

Rama wrote on his Facebook page that the bank account was a gesture of "thanks and gratitude to the two sportsmen who put up millions of Albanians in a sport joy."

___

2:40 p.m.

Russian authorities have dropped charges against a British LGBT activist who was detained near the Kremlin as the World Cup was opening nearby.

The case was closed after activist Peter Tatchell agreed to accept a warning not to protest again. That's according to his campaign manager, Simon Harris.

Tatchell was arrested while holding a one-man protest on June 14, criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for not doing more to stop abuse of gays in Chechnya.

Tatchell later said he was to appear in court on June 26, but the case was quietly dropped instead.

A group of British LGBT football fans had a rainbow flag briefly taken down at Sunday's England-Panama match but put it back up with help from FIFA.

A 2013 Russian law bans so-called "propaganda" of homosexuality to minors and has been used to stifle the LGBT community, though Russian authorities appear to be treading more carefully than usual during the World Cup.

___

2:15 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is wishing Germany luck against South Korea after the "torture" of the defending champion's last-minute win against Sweden, but she won't be attending the match.

Germany salvaged its chances of advancing with Toni Kroos' injury-time winner on Saturday. It faces South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

At a news conference Tuesday in Berlin, Merkel - who is under severe domestic political pressure in a dispute over migration - was asked if she would go to the match because she might not get another chance to see coach Joachim Loew's team.

Merkel said she has to be in parliament this week, "but of course I sincerely wish the team all the best - and of course I hope for a good outcome after we all went through - torture, in the truest sense of the word - during the last game."

___

1:05 p.m.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson says his team has moved on from bitter feelings about its loss to Germany as well as the racist abuse aimed at midfielder Jimmy Durmaz on social media.

Andersson said Tuesday that the defeat made the team "stronger, more confident" because Sweden played the defending champions to a draw "with the exception of the final 10 seconds."

Sweden faces Mexico on Wednesday to conclude group play and still has a chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Mexico leads the group with six points but isn't safe yet. If Germany defeats South Korea in Kazan and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

The team issued a joint statement condemning the abuse of Durmaz, who gave away the free kick that led to Germany's game-winner. Andersson says, "It's important that we're able to move on after that."

___

