Police dog in Spain appears to perform CPR on partner - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police dog in Spain appears to perform CPR on partner

MADRID (AP) - A police dog in Spain apparently has been trained to perform CPR.

In a video of a demonstration posted on Facebook by police in Madrid, Poncho sprang into action when his partner fell to the ground and pretended to be unresponsive. The dog's actions mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The dog repeatedly used its front paws to pound up and down on the officer's chest while pausing to place its ear on the officer's neck to detect a pulse. Poncho continued until the officer stood up.

Police wrote Poncho "did not hesitate for an instant" to save a life.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:55:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-06-26 11:58:54 GMT
    (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>

  • Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show

    Monday, June 25 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-26 03:44:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-06-26 11:56:29 GMT
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics.More >>

  • Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Leak fight nixes Stormy Daniels meet with feds in Cohen case

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-06-26 10:48:54 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly