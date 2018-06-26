NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 26

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:
This kitty means business.
"Things do not happen. Things are made to happen." – John F. Kennedy
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The crash is near mile marker 151, which is between Old Fredericksburg Road and Shannon Hill Road.More >>
The crash is near mile marker 151, which is between Old Fredericksburg Road and Shannon Hill Road.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
Here’s a quick look at your morning news.More >>
The Virginia Zoo has welcomed its first-ever baby orangutan.More >>
The Virginia Zoo has welcomed its first-ever baby orangutan.More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the woman accuses Mexicans of being “rapists, animals and drug dealers,” saying the president said that was the case.More >>
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the woman accuses Mexicans of being “rapists, animals and drug dealers,” saying the president said that was the case.More >>
Critics have argued for the change based on racist undertones, particularly against Native Americans, in Wilder's seminal work, "Little House on the Prairie."More >>
Critics have argued for the change based on racist undertones, particularly against Native Americans, in Wilder's seminal work, "Little House on the Prairie."More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
Brad Martin Bramblett, 59, was hit several times while in the water by his own circling, pilotless craft.More >>
Brad Martin Bramblett, 59, was hit several times while in the water by his own circling, pilotless craft.More >>
Henrico resident Stephanie Wilkinson has the same name as the owner of the "Red Hen" restaurant in Lexington, Virginia that turned Sarah Huckabee Sanders away.More >>
Henrico resident Stephanie Wilkinson has the same name as the owner of the "Red Hen" restaurant in Lexington, Virginia that turned Sarah Huckabee Sanders away.More >>
A bombshell in the world of St. John the Baptist Parish politics.More >>
A bombshell in the world of St. John the Baptist Parish politics.More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>