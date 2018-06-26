A year after taking over at GE, Flannery is still cutting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

A year after taking over at GE, Flannery is still cutting

NEW YORK (AP) - A year after taking over an ailing American conglomerate, CEO John Flannery is calving off larger chunks of General Electric, casting away its health care business and selling its interests in the oil-services company, Baker Hughes.

The company's latest round of winnowing arrived Tuesday, the first time since 1907 that GE will not be a member of the exclusive Dow Jones Industrial Average at the opening bell.

The company says it's reducing its debt by $25 billion.

GE will sell approximately 20 percent of the health care business straight away and distribute the rest to its shareholders over the next 12 to 18 months as sheds those assets. It will take two to three years to sell its two-thirds stake in Baker Hughes, valued at around $23 billion.

