Bitter loss to Germany made Sweden 'stronger,' coach says

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) - Sweden coach Janne Andersson says his team has moved on from bitter feelings about its loss to Germany as well as the racist abuse aimed at midfielder Jimmy Durmaz on social media.

Andersson said Tuesday that the defeat made the team "stronger, more confident" because Sweden played the defending champions to a draw "with the exception of the final 10 seconds."

Sweden faces Mexico on Wednesday to conclude group play and still has a chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Mexico leads the group with six points but isn't safe yet. If Germany defeats South Korea in Kazan and Sweden simultaneously tops Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

The team issued a joint statement condemning the abuse of Durmaz, who gave away the free kick that led to Germany's game-winner. Andersson says, "It's important that we're able to move on after that."

