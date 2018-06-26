Tractor-trailer overturns causing I-64 closure in Goochland

The truck was hauling meat and produce. (Source: NBC12)

The truck overturned Tuesday morning shortly after 4 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

A Kroger grocery tractor-trailer overturned in Goochland County, and shut down I-64 eastbound shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday

The crash is near mile marker 151, which is between Old Fredericksburg Road and Shannon Hill Road.

Virginia State Police have said the area is expected to be closed for an extended period.

The truck was carrying meat and producer.

Jimmy Case, 23, of Roanoke, lost control of the truck. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

