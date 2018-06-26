Key UK Brexit bill becomes law as car industry warns of harm - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Key UK Brexit bill becomes law as car industry warns of harm

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Britain passed a Brexit hurdle as its flagship European Union Withdrawal Bill became law Tuesday. But the government faced a new warning from business that uncertainty about the U.K.'s departure from the EU was putting investment and jobs at risk.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers in the House of Commons cheered as Speaker John Bercow announced that the European Union Withdrawal Bill had received royal assent. The bill was passed by Parliament last week and officially became law with the granting of assent by Queen Elizabeth II - a technicality, since no monarch has refused to sign a bill since 1707.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was "a historic moment for our country and a significant step towards delivering on the will of the British people."

The bill, which will translate thousands of pieces of EU law into British statute, faced a rocky journey through Parliament. Pro-EU lawmakers and members of the House of Lords tried to amend it to soften the terms of Britain's departure.

Most of the changes were overturned by narrow Commons votes. But pro-EU lawmakers say they will try to defeat the government on other EU-related legislation if it tries to push for a "hard Brexit" that severs close economic ties between Britain and the bloc.

With nine months to go until Britain leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, businesses say uncertainty about the divorce terms is starting to hurt the economy.

On Tuesday, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said investment in auto production fell by almost half in the last year. It was 347 million pounds ($460 million) in the first half of 2018, down from 647 million pounds during the same period a year earlier.

Chief Executive Mike Hawes said the British government's insistence that the U.K. will leave the EU's tariff-free single market and customs union "goes directly against the interests of the U.K. automotive sector, which has thrived on single market and customs union membership."

"Our message to government is that until it can demonstrate exactly how a new model for customs and trade with the EU can replicate the benefits we currently enjoy, don't change it," he said.

The industry statement follows warnings from manufacturers Airbus, Siemens and BMW that leaving the EU without a comprehensive free trade deal would hurt British businesses and cost thousands of jobs.

Uncertainty is already having an impact. A survey by law firm Baker McKenzie has found that almost half of EU businesses have cut back on their investment in Britain since the 2016 vote to leave the bloc.

The survey found that European businesses widely support a post-Brexit deal that keeps trade relations as close as possible to the existing conditions

Many U.K.-based businesses want the same thing, but the British government is split between Brexit-backing ministers who want a clean break so that Britain can strike new trade deals around the world, and those who want to keep closely aligned to the bloc, Britain's biggest trading partner.

May is caught between the two factions. She says Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union while seeking "as frictionless as possible" trade with the bloc.

A paper setting out the U.K. government position on future relations, due to be published this month, has been delayed until July because the Cabinet cannot agree on a united stance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • The BrexitThe BrexitMore>>

  • Key UK Brexit bill becomes law as car industry warns of harm

    Key UK Brexit bill becomes law as car industry warns of harm

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 4:24 AM EDT2018-06-26 08:24:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-28 06:34:34 GMT
    Britain's leading car manufacturing trade association says investment in UK auto manufacturing has fallen by half in the last year due to worries over the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.More >>
    Britain's leading car manufacturing trade association says investment in UK auto manufacturing has fallen by half in the last year due to worries over the impact of Britain leaving the European Union.More >>

  • UK euroskeptics urge PM May to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit

    UK euroskeptics urge PM May to prepare for 'no deal' Brexit

    Sunday, June 24 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-06-24 09:44:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-06-28 06:28:53 GMT
    (John Stillwell/PA via AP). From centre carrying banner, British lawmaker Vince Cable, Pro-EU campaigners Gina Miller, Tony Robinson and lawmaker Caroline Lucas join crowds taking part in the People's Vote march for a second EU referendum, at Trafalga...(John Stillwell/PA via AP). From centre carrying banner, British lawmaker Vince Cable, Pro-EU campaigners Gina Miller, Tony Robinson and lawmaker Caroline Lucas join crowds taking part in the People's Vote march for a second EU referendum, at Trafalga...
    Pro-Brexit politicians and business figures are urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to be ready to walk away from the European Union without a trade agreement, despite warnings from major manufacturers that a...More >>
    Pro-Brexit politicians and business figures are urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to be ready to walk away from the European Union without a trade agreement, despite warnings from major manufacturers that a "no deal" Brexit would be disastrous.More >>

  • Pro-EU protesters march in London, demand new vote on Brexit

    Pro-EU protesters march in London, demand new vote on Brexit

    Saturday, June 23 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-06-23 09:43:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-06-27 23:12:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporters hold placards during a protest near the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, s...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporters hold placards during a protest near the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, s...
    Leading Brexit supporters are talking tough, and opponents are taking to the streets, on the second anniversary of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.More >>
    Leading Brexit supporters are talking tough, and opponents are taking to the streets, on the second anniversary of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly