Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 5 1 .833 -
Princeton (Rays) 3 3 .500 2
Danville (Braves) 2 5 .286
Pulaski (Yankees) 2 5 .286
Burlington (Royals) 1 6 .143
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 6 1 .857 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 5 1 .833 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 4 3 .571 2
Greeneville (Astros) 3 4 .429 3
Johnson City (Cardinals) 2 4 .333

Monday's Games

Burlington 11, Danville 10

Johnson City at Elizabethton, ppd.

Kingsport 9, Greeneville 6

Bristol 9, Pulaski 6

Princeton at Bluefield, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Danville at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

