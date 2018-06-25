Vintage signs stolen from auction house

Investigators are looking for the thief who stole several vintage advertising signs from an auction house in Powhatan.
The thefts started on June 2, at Tilman’s Auctions in the 4500 block of Old Buckingham Road. The signs were on display and included "Multiple vintage advertising thermometers, old Texaco oil cans and other Texaco memorabilia."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP.
