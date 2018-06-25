Henrico Schools hold job fair for bus drivers, nutrition workers and teachers

Henrico County Public Schools is looking for bus drivers. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will hold a job fair on Wednesday to hire bus drivers, teachers and nutrition workers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Resource Center at 121 Cedar Fork Road in Henrico.

HCPS is looking for teachers in "critical areas such as middle and high school math, Spanish and science."

They are also willing to train qualified bus driver candidates, and pay them while they train. Candidates must:

be at least 21 years old

have a valid Virginia driver’s license

obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes

pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions

You can apply in advance at henricoschools.us/careers.

For more information, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12