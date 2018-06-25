US judge throws out climate change lawsuits against big oil

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A U.S. judge who held a hearing about climate change that received widespread attention has thrown out the underlying lawsuits that sought to hold big oil companies liable for the role of fossil fuels in global warming.
Judge William Alsup said Monday that Congress and the president, not a federal judge, were best suited to address fossil fuels' contribution.
Alsup's ruling came in lawsuits brought by San Francisco and neighboring Oakland that claimed Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP and Royal Dutch Shell knew that fossil fuels posed serious risks to the environment. The lawsuits sought to have the companies pay for sea walls and other infrastructure to protect against the effects of climate change.
The Oakland and San Francisco city attorneys' offices did not immediately have comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.More >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
The House has rejected a hard-right immigration bill; compromise GOP bill delayedMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysMore >>