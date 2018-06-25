Rays' Blake Snell loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Nats - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rays' Blake Snell loses no-hit bid in 7th inning vs Nats

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell lost his no-hit bid Monday night when the Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon led off the seventh inning with a double off the left-field wall.

The 25-year-old Snell walked Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to open the game but retired 18 straight until Rendon's line drive. Snell had struck out 10 and thrown 80 pitches through six innings.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a nice running catch on Turner's drive in the sixth, and second baseman Willy Adames then dived for Harper's grounder and threw him out to end the inning.

Snell pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 victory over Justin Verlander and the Astros last time out, though he walked a season-high seven.

The Rays led 10-0, keyed by Kiermaier's grand slam in a six-run second.

