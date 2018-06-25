Experts: dangerous weed found in Virginia is not spreading widely

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Resource Center at 121 Cedar Fork Road in Henrico.More >>
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Workforce Resource Center at 121 Cedar Fork Road in Henrico.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Giant Hogweed can cause significant burns and permanent blindness if handled improperly.More >>
Giant Hogweed can cause significant burns and permanent blindness if handled improperly.More >>
One of the suspects shoved the 82-year-old victim to the ground, then pointed a gun at her head.More >>
One of the suspects shoved the 82-year-old victim to the ground, then pointed a gun at her head.More >>
A Facebook fundraiser collecting money for kids and families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border raised more than $12 million in one week. So how does Facebook checks out charities, and how are donations handled?More >>
A Facebook fundraiser collecting money for kids and families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border raised more than $12 million in one week. So how does Facebook checks out charities, and how are donations handled?More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>
Charleston County deputies say the 69-year-old woman who died in a wrong-way crash with GOP Congressional candidate Katie Arrington was involved in a hit-and-run collision just before the deadly crash.More >>
Charleston County deputies say the 69-year-old woman who died in a wrong-way crash with GOP Congressional candidate Katie Arrington was involved in a hit-and-run collision just before the deadly crash.More >>
It was apparently a little boy's birthday and his family was trying to fill the pool with sink water on what firefighters called a "sweltering day."More >>
It was apparently a little boy's birthday and his family was trying to fill the pool with sink water on what firefighters called a "sweltering day."More >>