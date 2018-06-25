Multiple vehicles struck during pursuit in Henrico

Several vehicles were hit in the Lakeside area during the pursuit. This is one of the vehicles. (Source: NBC12)

A driver struck multiple vehicles in Henrico on Monday afternoon after leading police on a pursuit.

Police say an officer attempted to stop a car for reckless driving at Edgemore Street and Parkside Avenue around 2:20 p.m. The driver then failed to stop and police gave pursuit.

The vehicle struck a parked car at Galaxie and Hilliard roads, continued and then struck a second parked car at Thornrose and Hilliard.

The occupants - which police said were one adult teen and three juveniles - were caught. They sustained minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and charges are pending.

(Please note: the vehicle in the photo was one of the vehicle's hit during the pursuit.)

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12