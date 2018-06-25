Ex-Richmond guard Khawn Fore signs to play for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Richmond starting guard Khawn Fore has signed to play his final season of college basketball at Louisville.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Fore started 64 of 99 games for the Spiders and averaged 11 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest as a junior in 2017-18. He made 54 steals and shot nearly 51 percent as a sophomore while helping Richmond reach the NIT quarterfinals.
First-year Louisville coach Chris Mack said Monday that Fore is an "explosive athlete" in a release and added that he expects him to be one of the Cardinals' better perimeter defenders. The Huntsville, Alabama, native earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Richmond in May and chose Louisville over Tennessee, Auburn and UAB.
