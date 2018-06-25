Ex-Richmond guard Khawn Fore signs to play for Louisville - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-Richmond guard Khawn Fore signs to play for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Richmond starting guard Khawn Fore has signed to play his final season of college basketball at Louisville.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Fore started 64 of 99 games for the Spiders and averaged 11 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest as a junior in 2017-18. He made 54 steals and shot nearly 51 percent as a sophomore while helping Richmond reach the NIT quarterfinals.

First-year Louisville coach Chris Mack said Monday that Fore is an "explosive athlete" in a release and added that he expects him to be one of the Cardinals' better perimeter defenders. The Huntsville, Alabama, native earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Richmond in May and chose Louisville over Tennessee, Auburn and UAB.

  AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal

  Heat add Tillman to Summer League roster

    VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17. 

  UVA's Hall drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

    Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night. 

