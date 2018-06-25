Vehicle flips, shuts down part of Hull Street Road

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a crash on Hull Street Road at Deer Run Drive on Monday afternoon.

As of 2:50 p.m., the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road was shut down as crews cleaned up.

Police urge drivers to find an alternate route.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash Hull Street Road at Deer Run Drive. East bound Hull Street Road shut down until vehicles can be towed. Expect delays. Avoid the area. Seek alternate route. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/MgzapUfnEG — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) June 25, 2018

There's currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is the second major crash in Chesterfield on Monday afternoon.

Police are also investigating a fatal crash on Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike.

