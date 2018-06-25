State, city leaders celebrate opening of GRTC's Pulse service

A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
A New Zealand man shot while trying to break into a Goochland home on Friday had a calculated plan and was trying to see a teen he met online, the Goochland Sheriff's Office said.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a crash on Hull Street Road at Deer Run Drive on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a crash on Hull Street Road at Deer Run Drive on Monday afternoon.More >>
The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.More >>
The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.More >>
Petersburg City Council voted last week to overturn a segregation decision that closed a lake in 1958.More >>
Petersburg City Council voted last week to overturn a segregation decision that closed a lake in 1958.More >>
Traffic is being diverted onto Branchway Road and Southlake Boulevard.More >>
Traffic is being diverted onto Branchway Road and Southlake Boulevard.More >>
The show, which began in 2009 features interactions between the employees at the Pawn Shop and customers.More >>
The show, which began in 2009 features interactions between the employees at the Pawn Shop and customers.More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>
Police believe the father of two girls, ages 2 and 4, was shot and killed inside his tent on Friday, while no suspect or motive is yet known.More >>
The deputy who found the 3-year-old says her condition was so bad that he immediately put her in his patrol car and drove her to the hospital.More >>
The deputy who found the 3-year-old says her condition was so bad that he immediately put her in his patrol car and drove her to the hospital.More >>
An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.More >>
An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.More >>
The three children’s guardian pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of criminal mistreatment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.More >>
The three children’s guardian pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of criminal mistreatment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.More >>
Walgreens apologized to the woman but said their pharmacists are allowed to “step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection.”More >>
Walgreens apologized to the woman but said their pharmacists are allowed to “step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection.”More >>
Once combined, the company will have 142 television stations serving 92 markets, making it the third largest television station group in the U.S.More >>
Once combined, the company will have 142 television stations serving 92 markets, making it the third largest television station group in the U.S.More >>
The situation at Anniston Lowe's has come to an end.More >>
The situation at Anniston Lowe's has come to an end.More >>
While her injuries were minor, the video is disturbing and difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for some viewers.More >>
While her injuries were minor, the video is disturbing and difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for some viewers.More >>
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>