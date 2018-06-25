This week is your last chance to be a Toys R Us kid

All Toys R Us stores will close on Friday. (Source: NBC12)

This week is your LAST CHANCE to shop at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.

Some stores may close during the week.

Liquidation at Toys R Us stores began in April and some locations now have items up to 90 percent off.

