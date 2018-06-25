Connecticut Red Hen receives wrath of Sanders' defenders - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Connecticut Red Hen receives wrath of Sanders' defenders

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen has received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

Owner Shelley Deproto tells The Day the Old Saybrook restaurant has received dozens of angry phone messages and negative reviews from people across the country since Saturday. Deproto says callers ignored her when she explained that her restaurant isn't affiliated with the Virginia restaurant.

The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees.

Deproto's Yelp rating plunged from a 4.5 out of 5 to a 2. She says Yelp has agreed to remove some of the posts.

Another Red Hen in New Jersey had a similar problem.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

