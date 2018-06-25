Rush is on for England fans heading to Russia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rush is on for England fans heading to Russia

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). England's Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June... (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). England's Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June...
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June... (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June...

By TONY JIMENEZ
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - England fans are finally showing more interest in going to Russia to roar their team on now that it's winning at the World Cup.

The Three Lions have cruised to the knockout stages and captain Harry Kane is leading the scoring at the tournament so far with five goals, including a hat trick.

Expect planes, trains and buses to be packed on the way to Kaliningrad for Thursday's group game between England and Belgium. Both teams are already assured of spots in the round of 16, but they will be fighting to top Group G.

The Association of British Travel Agents is reporting a rush on requests from England fans trying to get to Russia for the World Cup.

The 6-1 win over Panama - England's largest-ever margin of victory at the World Cup - was watched by 14.1 million, which was almost 83 percent of the TV audience in Britain. A reported 15 million pints of beer were sold in pubs and other venues televising the game.

The ABTA has advised England fans there's three options to get there: "A flight to Moscow and then a two-hour flight, a flight to Moscow and then a 20-hour train journey, or you could fly to Poland or Lithuania and take the bus from there."

England's opening World Cup game against Tunisia, when Kane scored a stoppage-time goal to seal a 2-1 win, was the most watched program in Britain in 2018 with a peak audience of 18.3 million - more than last month's royal wedding when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.

The tournament is taking place amid diplomatic tensions between Russia and Britain, which may have dissuaded England fans from pouring into the country to watch their team.

Britain has accused Russia of using a nerve agent to try to kill former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March, which Moscow denies. Hooliganism has also been an issue at previous tournaments, and British police are hoping to help ensure exuberant fans aren't mistaken for hooligans following clashes between Russia and England supporters in France at the 2016 European Championship.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:41:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:39:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:38:09 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly