Deadly crash closes Courthouse Road at Midlothian Turnpike

The crash shut down the road for hours on Monday. (Source: NBC12)

Police and EMS crews are on the scene of a fatal crash. (Source: Leigh Farmer)

Chesterfield shut down all southbound lanes on Courthouse Road. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)

Courthouse Road is closed in both directions at Southlake Boulevard near Midlothian Turnpike for a multi-vehicle crash.

Chesterfield police have confirmed there is a death associated with this crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto Branchway Road and Southlake Boulevard.

The crash is causing heavy delays in the area. Chesterfield police tweeted the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash Courthouse Rd just South of Midlothian. South bound Courthouse Rd shut down. Avoid the area. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/mG3tw50wtO — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) June 25, 2018

Update: North bound Courthouse Road is now closed at Southlake Boulevard. Traffic is being diverted onto Southlake Boulevard. This area of Courthouse Road will be shut down for several hours. — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) June 25, 2018

