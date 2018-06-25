Deadly crash closes Courthouse Road at Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -
Courthouse Road is closed in both directions at Southlake Boulevard near Midlothian Turnpike for a multi-vehicle crash.
Chesterfield police have confirmed there is a death associated with this crash.
Traffic is being diverted onto Branchway Road and Southlake Boulevard.
The crash is causing heavy delays in the area. Chesterfield police tweeted the area is expected to be closed for several hours.
