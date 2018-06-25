Digital Dialogue: Cool Guys Wear Gowns

Join us at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 to discuss all aspects of men's health and why it's important (and cool) to put on that gown. (Source: NBC12)

June is Men's Health Awareness Month, and NBC12 is teaming up with Bon Secours to improve the health of our husbands, fathers and brothers.

Men, for a variety of reasons, are less likely than women to go to the doctor for a yearly checkup. In fact, roughly 40 percent of men skip this important appointment, according to a Cleveland Clinic survey.

That’s why we’re taking the time to encourage men to “wear the gown” and take control of their health, specifically when it comes to heart disease, prostate cancer, colon cancer and sports injuries.

View Available Physicians and Appointment Times Here

Tuesday night at 7, Heather Sullivan will be joined by Dr. Sohail Chaudhry and Dr. Paul Jackson to discuss these key areas of men’s health and answer all your questions.

You can submit your questions now or in real-time on Facebook. The dialogue will also be streamed on the NBC12 news app, as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

Make sure you join the movement now! Share your "gown selfies" on social media using #CoolGuysWearGowns and #CoolGuysWearGownsRVA to be featured in Tuesday's digital dialogue - even our own Kym Grinnage got in on the action:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12