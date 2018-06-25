Healthcare support company to create 190 jobs in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Healthcare support company to create 190 jobs in Henrico

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The company is expanding operations at its Henrico County facility. (Source: Dominion Outsourcing) The company is expanding operations at its Henrico County facility. (Source: Dominion Outsourcing)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Healthcare service provider Dominion Outsourcing will create 190 new jobs in Henrico County.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the company’s $370,000 investment into expanding its facility in Henrico County.

The company hosts healthcare-related business operations and supports medical supply businesses and healthcare providers.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly