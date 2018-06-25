Tractor-trailer driver accused of shooting at vehicle on I-95

The man is being held at Chesterfield County Jail. (Source: RNN)

A man is in custody after Virginia State Police say he shot at a vehicle on I-95 south.

Terrelle M, Jackson, 26, of Atlanta, is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail after police say he shot at a 51-year-old Henrico County man while they were driving.

Police said over the weekend Jackson was driving a tractor-trailer when he cut off the other driver, who was in a 2001 Nissan pickup truck.

Jackson is said to have then changed lanes, pulled alongside the Nissan and shot at it.

A trooper who responded to the shooting noticed a bullet hole in the Nissan. Jackson was apprehended at a gas station in Chesterfield County.

He faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and brandishing a firearm.

