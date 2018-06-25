UConn president says Ollie committed serious violations

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - UConn President Susan Herbst told Kevin Ollie she was upholding his firing because the former men's basketball coach had a pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committed serious violations, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
The school released the June 19 letter from Herbst to Ollie on Monday in response to open records requests from the AP and other news organizations.
Ollie has asserted that the violations which led to his firing in March were minimal and isolated.
Herbst refutes that idea in the letter, writing that "eventually even a series of 'isolated' or 'de mimimis' violations can become a pattern of non-compliance, which is what occurred in the Men's Basketball program under your leadership."
She said the violations "are serious under any definition which may be applied and constitute just cause for your termination."
The violations cited by athletic director David Benedict in firing Ollie and outlined in more than 1,300 pages of documents released last week include: Ollie shooting baskets with a recruit during an unofficial visit to the school last September; Ollie arranging a video call between a potential recruit and Ray Allen, the former NBA great who is now considered a school booster by the NCAA and Ollie arranging improper training sessions with a friend who is a personal trainer both on campus and during out of state trips that amounted to improper gifts.
Herbst said in her letter that Ollie's failure to report any inadvertent violations constitutes either a knowing disregard for his compliance obligations or a "gross inability to satisfy them."
Ollie was fired after a 14-18 season amid an NCAA investigation. He led UConn to a 127-79 record over six seasons, including the 2014 national title.
Ollie's attorney said he would have a comment later Monday.
The NCAA has not released the results of its investigation.
The documents provided by UConn last week include transcripts of interviews by the school's compliance staff and NCAA officials about alleged violations. That includes secondhand information provided by former UConn assistant coach Glenn Miller, who was fired by Ollie after the 2016-17 season, about an alleged $30,000 payment by Ollie to the mother of a player. That was not cited by Athletic Director David Benedict as one of the issues leading to Ollie's firing and Ollie's attorney has said it is untrue.
Ollie has been appealing the decision to fire him with cause, which would allow the school to forgo paying him the more than $10 million left on his contract with the school.
Michael Bailey, the director of the UConn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the employee union that represents Ollie in his appeal, has called the reasoning behind the coach's firing a "calculated process to replace Coach Ollie without paying him the amount due to him under his employment agreement."
He has said the union plans to take the decision to arbitration.
___
