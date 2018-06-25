UConn president says Ollie committed serious violations - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UConn president says Ollie committed serious violations

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - UConn President Susan Herbst told Kevin Ollie she was upholding his firing because the former men's basketball coach had a pattern of breaking NCAA rules and committed serious violations, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The school released the June 19 letter from Herbst to Ollie on Monday in response to open records requests from the AP and other news organizations.

Ollie has asserted that the violations which led to his firing in March were minimal and isolated.

Herbst refutes that idea in the letter, writing that "eventually even a series of 'isolated' or 'de mimimis' violations can become a pattern of non-compliance, which is what occurred in the Men's Basketball program under your leadership."

She said the violations "are serious under any definition which may be applied and constitute just cause for your termination."

The violations cited by athletic director David Benedict in firing Ollie and outlined in more than 1,300 pages of documents released last week include: Ollie shooting baskets with a recruit during an unofficial visit to the school last September; Ollie arranging a video call between a potential recruit and Ray Allen, the former NBA great who is now considered a school booster by the NCAA and Ollie arranging improper training sessions with a friend who is a personal trainer both on campus and during out of state trips that amounted to improper gifts.

Herbst said in her letter that Ollie's failure to report any inadvertent violations constitutes either a knowing disregard for his compliance obligations or a "gross inability to satisfy them."

Ollie was fired after a 14-18 season amid an NCAA investigation. He led UConn to a 127-79 record over six seasons, including the 2014 national title.

Ollie's attorney said he would have a comment later Monday.

The NCAA has not released the results of its investigation.

The documents provided by UConn last week include transcripts of interviews by the school's compliance staff and NCAA officials about alleged violations. That includes secondhand information provided by former UConn assistant coach Glenn Miller, who was fired by Ollie after the 2016-17 season, about an alleged $30,000 payment by Ollie to the mother of a player. That was not cited by Athletic Director David Benedict as one of the issues leading to Ollie's firing and Ollie's attorney has said it is untrue.

Ollie has been appealing the decision to fire him with cause, which would allow the school to forgo paying him the more than $10 million left on his contract with the school.

Michael Bailey, the director of the UConn chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the employee union that represents Ollie in his appeal, has called the reasoning behind the coach's firing a "calculated process to replace Coach Ollie without paying him the amount due to him under his employment agreement."

He has said the union plans to take the decision to arbitration.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:41:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

    Thursday, June 21 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-06-21 06:51:50 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:39:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>
    Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.More >>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:38:09 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly