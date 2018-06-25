Police: Man displayed gun, raped woman in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Man displayed gun, raped woman in Chesterfield

Jordi D. Mardock faces three charges in a sexual assault. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) Jordi D. Mardock faces three charges in a sexual assault. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 21-year-old man faces multiple charges in a sexual assault.

Police say Jordi D. Mardock displayed a handgun and raped a woman that he knew.

In addition to a rape charge, he's charged with breaking and entering with intent to rape, rob or murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

