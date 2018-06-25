Police: Man displayed gun, raped woman in Chesterfield

Traffic is being diverted onto Branchway Road and Southlake Boulevard.More >>
Men, for a variety of reasons, are less likely than women to go to the doctor for a yearly checkup. That’s why we’re taking the time to encourage men to “wear the gown” and take control of their healthMore >>
Police said the tractor-trailer cut off another vehicle, changed lanes, pulled alongside it and then shot at it.More >>
Dominion Outsourcing hosts healthcare-related business operations and supports medical supply businesses and healthcare providers.More >>
Once combined, the company will have 142 television stations serving 92 markets, making it the third largest television station group in the U.S.More >>
The show, which began in 2009 features interactions between the employees at the Pawn Shop and customers.More >>
An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.More >>
The three children’s guardian pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of criminal mistreatment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.More >>
The deputy who found the 3-year-old says her condition was so bad that he immediately put her in his patrol car and drove her to the hospital.More >>
After washing her hands Clymer says the attendant and manager said it was DC law that a person must only use the restroom that matches with the gender on their identification cardMore >>
While her injuries were minor, the video is disturbing and difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for some viewers.More >>
Following a deadly domestic dispute on Thursday, the wife has been arrested after her husband was shot.More >>
Walgreens apologized to the woman but said their pharmacists are allowed to “step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection.”More >>
Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
