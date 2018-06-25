Changes coming to Richmond utility bills

Utility bills in Richmond will see several price changes. (Source: Pixabay)

Utility payments for Richmond residents will be changing with their July bills.

Richmond Department of Public Utilities said a decrease of $2.09 could be seen for a family using 400 cubic feet or water or less.

Water charges will be broken down into two pricing tiers.

Fixed distribution charged on gas bills will increased by 3.25 percent, resulting in a bill that is estimated to increase by $1.68 per month.

Stormwater treatment bills will remain unchanged for those with 2,000 square feet or less of impervious area. Prices for larger areas will be $6.41 per month for up to 3,000 square feet, $9.14 per month for up to 4,000 square feet and $13.25 per month beyond 4,000 square feet.

Wastewater treatment bills will remain unchanged.

For more information regarding utility bills and E-Z Pay, visit RichmondGov.com.

DPU offers bill assistance with the Equal Monthly Payment Program, MetroCare Heat Program, Metrocare Water Program and SeniorCare Program.

