China, EU to form group to modernize global trade rules - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China, EU to form group to modernize global trade rules

BEIJING (AP) - Europe and China will form a group aimed at updating global trade rules to address technology policy, government subsidies and other emerging complaints in a bid to preserve support for international commerce, the vice president of the European Union's governing body said Monday.

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said unilateral action by U.S. President Donald Trump in disputes over steel, China's technology policy and other issues highlighted the need to modernize the World Trade Organization to reflect developments in the world economy.

U.S. officials have said the WTO, the Geneva-based arbiter of world trade rules, is bureaucratic, rigid and slow to adapt to changes in global business and needs an overhaul.

Katainen said he did not expect negotiations on updating trade rules to be easy but that they were necessary to save the environment for multilateral trade.

Late last month, Trump infuriated U.S. allies - from the EU to Canada and Mexico - by imposing tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. The president justified the move by saying imported metals threatened America's national security - a justification that countries have used rarely because it can be easily abused.

Trump has also started a trade fight with China over Beijing's sharp-elbowed efforts to overtake U.S. technological dominance. China's tactics range from forcing American companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market to outright cybertheft.

The White House has announced plans to slap 25 percent tariffs on 1,100 Chinese goods, worth $50 billion in imports. The Chinese have said they will respond in kind. Trump said he would then retaliate with more tariffs. All told, the $450 billion in potential tariffs would cover nearly 90 percent of goods China sends to the United States.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

    Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:20 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:04:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). A graffiti believed to be attributed to street artist Banksy is seen on a wall along a street in Paris, Monday, June 25, 2018. Seven works attributed to the graffiti artist have been discovered in recent days, including one n...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). A graffiti believed to be attributed to street artist Banksy is seen on a wall along a street in Paris, Monday, June 25, 2018. Seven works attributed to the graffiti artist have been discovered in recent days, including one n...
    Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration to Paris, with seven works attributed to the provocative British street artist.More >>
    Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration to Paris, with seven works attributed to the provocative British street artist.More >>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:56:21 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

  • Anita Baker, H.E.R., Meek Mill shine at BET Awards

    Anita Baker, H.E.R., Meek Mill shine at BET Awards

    Sunday, June 24 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-24 14:13:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:55:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Anita Baker appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Anita Baker appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.
    Legendary singer Anita Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards, to be hosted by Jamie Foxx and featuring performances by Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and Migos.More >>
    Legendary singer Anita Baker will be honored at the 2018 BET Awards, to be hosted by Jamie Foxx and featuring performances by Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and Migos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly