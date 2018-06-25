NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 25 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 25

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

What Day is It?

Say What?

  • A man was mad he was given a $10 ticket for not wearing a seat belt, so he wore a clown costume to court.

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

*Swoon*

Final Thought:

"Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes." – Bruce Nolan

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly