The Latest: Spain makes 1 change for Group B game vs Morocco

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Fernando Hierro has made one change to his Spain lineup for its World Cup Group B game against already-eliminated Morocco, bringing in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara for Lucas Vazquez.Morocco, which lost its first two matches to Iran and Portugal, also has made just one change, bring in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss for Mehdi Benatia. Coach Herve Renard has again given a starting place to midfielder Noureddine Amrabat, who suffered a head injury in the first match but recovered to play in Morocco's second match.

Spain is level with Portugal on four points at the top of the group. Iran is one point behind the leaders.

Lineups:

Spain: David De Gea, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Diego Costa, David Silva, Isco.

Morocco: Monir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Da Costa, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Khalid Boutaib, Mbark Boussoufa, Noureddine Amrabat, Nabil Dirar.

8 p.m.

FIFA has fined Argentina's soccer federation 105,000 Swiss francs ($106,000) for offensive behavior by fans including fights and anti-gay chants at its loss against Croatia.

Croatia's federation was fined 13,000 Swiss francs ($13,200) for the involvement of its fans in the fights after beating Argentina 3-0.

Video posted on Twitter showed Argentina fans kicking and punching a man wearing a Croatia shirt at the stadium. One kicked the head of the Croatia supporter who was lying on a concrete walkway leading from the grandstand in Nizhny Novgorod.

Seven Argentina fans were later detained and charged with minor offenses.

FIFA rules hold member federations responsible for fans' behavior at World Cup stadiums.

Charges against the Argentina federation also included fans throwing objects, "homophobic and insulting chants," and failing to attend mandatory post-game interviews.

7:35 p.m.

FIFA has fined three Switzerland players for making hand gestures of an Albanian national symbol to celebrate World Cup goals against Serbia, and cleared them to continue playing.

FIFA says Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri and received a warning and a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) for unsporting behavior. Stephan Lichtsteiner was warned and fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,050).

FIFA's disciplinary panel had the power to impose two-match bans if the actions of the players in a 2-1 win last Friday were judged to have provoked the general public.

Xhaka and Shaqiri made hand gestures of a two-headed eagle after scoring goals, and Swiss captain Lichtsteiner joined in the celebration.

Xhaka and Shaqiri have ethnic Albanian heritage linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize that independence.

7:30 p.m.

The Association of British Travel Agents is reporting a rush on requests from England fans trying to get to Russia for the World Cup.

The 6-1 win over Panama - England's biggest winning margin ever at a major event - was watched by 14.1 million, which was almost 83 percent of the TV audience in Britain. A reported 15 million pints of beer were sold in pubs and other venues televising the game.

Expect planes, trains and buses to be packed on the way to Kaliningrad for Thursday's group game between England and Belgium. Both teams are already assured of spots in the knockout stage.

The ABTA has advised England fans there's three options to get there: "A flight to Moscow and then a two-hour flight, a flight to Moscow and then a 20-hour train journey, or you could fly to Poland or Lithuania and take the bus from there."

England's opening World Cup game against Tunisia, when Kane scored a stoppage-time goal to seal a 2-1 win, was the most watched program in Britain in 2018 with a peak audience of 18.3 million - more than last month's Royal wedding involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

7 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has edged Egypt 2-1 after Salem Aldawsari scored with almost the last kick in a contest where both teams were trying to avoid last spot in their World Cup group.

Saudi Arabia ends Group A in third place with three points and Egypt finishes with three losses.

Aldawsari scored from a tight angle inside the Egypt penalty area after poking past 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who became the oldest person to take the field in a World Cup.

Mohamed Salah put Egypt ahead in the 22nd minute with when he deftly controlled a long ball from Abdalla Said that split the Saudi defense and then nonchalantly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem.

Salman Alfaraj got the Saudis level with a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Ali Gabr was adjudged to have brought down Fahad Almuwallad in the area. The decision was confirmed belatedly after a video review.

6:53 p.m.

Uruguay has won its World Cup group with its third victory in three games, a 3-0 win over Russia, but the hosts advance as well despite their first defeat.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored for Uruguay, with the other goal coming from a tournament record-tying sixth own goal.

Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory in the finale put them atop Group A and looking toward a match Saturday in Sochi against the second-place finisher from Group B. Russia's consolation prize will be a match against Group B's winner at Moscow's main stadium.

Uruguay delivered its third straight shutout of the tournament after consecutive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

By advancing to the round of 16 with victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russia secured its best World Cup showing in the post-Soviet era.

- AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson reported from Samara.

6:13 p.m.

Denmark staff will monitor group rival Australia's game against Peru from the Luzhniki Stadium dugout - though coach Age Hareide likely won't let his players know the score in Sochi.

Denmark needs a draw against France on Tuesday to guarantee advancing from Group C alongside the French.

Peru is already eliminated but can do the Danes a favor by denying Australia the win it needs to have hope of finishing runner-up.

Hareide says Denmark has "our guy who is there" in Sochi who will keep his assistant Jon Dahl Tomasson updated.

The coach says through a translator: "We will know how it is going on an ongoing basis. I'm not sure I'm going to tell the players, though."

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen says he's not interested to know except in one scenario - "if Peru is leading 5-0, perhaps."

6 p.m.

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel is set to play against Argentina with his left hand in a cast after sustaining a fracture during the World Cup group game against Iceland.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says the midfielder will need to get the all-clear from match officials to wear the cast.

Nigeria has lost to Croatia and beaten Iceland in Group D. A win against Argentina will secure the Super Eagles a place in the knockout stage.

5:52 p.m.

Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El Hadary set the record for being the oldest player to start in a World Cup game and had an eventful first half before it ended 1-1 against Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Salah put Egypt ahead in the 22nd minute with when he deftly controlled a long ball from Abdalla Said that split the Saudi defense and then nonchalantly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem. That was Egypt's first goal in open play at the World Cup since 1934.

Salman Alfaraj got the Saudis level with a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Ali Gabr was adjudged to have brought down Fahad Almuwallad in the area. The decision was confirmed belatedly after a video review.

Almuwallad had earlier missed a chance to equalize when El Hadary brilliantly saved a penalty. The 45-year-old El Hadary anticipated well, dived fully to his right, flicked his left hand up to push the spot kick onto the bar, before the ball was cleared.

He was unable to repeat when Alfaraj lined up against him, going the wrong way and having no chance of stopping the shot.

5:26 p.m.

Uruguay has gone up 2-0 over Russia on an own goal - the sixth of this World Cup, tying the tournament record.

Uruguay midfielder Diego Laxalt's shot from long range deflected off Denis Cheryshev's foot and past goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. Luis Suarez scored Uruguay's first on a free kick in the 10th.

Russia then went down to 10 men after right back Igor Smolnikov received a second yellow card just 36 minutes in. Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov immediately brought off winger Cheryshev for defender Mario Fernandes to plug the gap left by Smolnikov's dismissal.

Both teams have already advanced and are playing to finishes first and second in their group.

- AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson reported from Samara.

5:23 p.m.

Mohamed Salah has given Egypt a 1-0 lead with a well-timed lob in the 22nd minute against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup Group A game.

Salah controlled a long ball through the Saudi defense deftly and then lobbed the ball over the Saudi goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem.

It is Egypt's first goal in open play at the World Cup since 1934.

Moments after the goal, Salah, through on goal again missed an even clearer chance but his chip over the Saudi keeper went wide.

____

5:15 p.m.

Luis Suarez has given Uruguay the early lead in its match against Russia with a blistering free kick in the 10th minute.

The Barcelona striker ripped a low shot past a wall of Russian players and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev from just outside the top of the box. Suarez pumped his fist afterward and blew a kiss to the corner of Samara Stadium where most of La Celeste's supporters are seated.

Artem Dzyuba nearly tied it minutes later off a corner kick, but his header bounced off the turf and over the crossbar.

Russia and Uruguay have already gone through to the round of 16 with two wins apiece, so they're playing for the top spot in Group A.

- AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson reported from Samara.

5:01 p.m.

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has the record for being the oldest player ever to participate in a World Cup game.

El Hadary started against Saudi in the Group A game at Volgograd. At 45 years and 161 days, he is older than the coaches of three national teams competing at the tournament.

Both teams are out of contention after losing their first two games at the tournament, but there's plenty at stake for Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Faryd Mondragon of Colombia held the record - he was 43 when he played against Japan at the 2014 World Cup.

____

4:45 p.m.

France's players have fresh memories of Denmark coach Age Hareide criticizing them.

A month ago in Moscow, Hareide told a Danish newspaper the French were "nothing special," lacked leadership in the team, and mocked Paul Pogba's hairstyles.

France coach Didier Deschamps says his players "Can read. They can listen. They know very well what the coach said."

Asked if the comments added salt to spice up the game at Luzhniki Stadium, the France coach says: "Salt, pepper, vinegar, whatever you wish."

Deschamps says the comments are "not something particularly pleasant," though it's "not what's going to over-motivate" his players

Several changes are expected in France's lineup for a game it needs only to draw to ensure finishing top of Group C.

A point would also ensure Denmark advances to the round of 16.

4:05 p.m.

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is to become the oldest player to take the field in a World Cup match.

The 45-year-old El Hadary was handed the honor for Egypt's last group match against Saudi Arabia. Both teams have already been eliminated after losing to both Russia and Uruguay in Group A.

Mohamed Salah is also included in the starting lineup by coach Hector Cuper as the Liverpool forward continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. There had been speculation ahead of the match that Salah would be rested.

3:45 p.m.

Peru may have more of the fans in the stadium when it faces Australia in Sochi.

There likely won't be a bigger family contingent than the one accompanying Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who has 27 members of his family in Russia following the Socceroos during the World Cup.

Ryan, who plays for Brighton in the English Premier League, offered to pay the bill for whoever in his family wanted to come to Russia. He said half immediately said yes. And the range of ages is vast, from his grandfather in his early 70s to a cousin who is 3 years old.

Ryan says "They've been there along for the journey since I was born. They've witnessed every sacrifice and everything I've had to go through. Fortunately the life I lead now allows me to give back to them a little bit."

Ryan says being able to share the experience with "is something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

Australia must beat Peru and rely on France beating Denmark to have a chance of advancing to the round of 16.

3:15 p.m.

The Peru squad is coming to terms with an injury scare for forward Jefferson Farfan on the practice field that has overshadowed the buildup to their last Word Cup group game against Australia.

Farfan dropped unconscious and stayed motionless following a hard collision with a teammate during a practice session on the weekend

He was rushed to a hospital with head trauma and later cleared of serious injury, but will remain under medical observation at least for another day.

The practice session had to be cut short while team staff treated Farfan, and coach Ricardo Gareca says "it was a scare."

Gareca says "We have to recognize and be grateful for the immediate reaction from our medical staff and for the preparedness of Russia."

Peru forward Pablo Guerrero says "It was a delicate situation during those moments. Thank God that he is fine."

Farfan stayed in a Moscow hospital while the rest of the team traveled to Sochi for the game.

Peru, in its first World Cup appearance in 36 years, was eliminated after consecutive 1-0 losses in its first two games to Denmark and France.

___

1 p.m.

A Russian court official says a Brazilian World Cup fan has been arrested in St. Petersburg as part of an extradition request from Brazil.

Daria Lebedeva, a spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg city court, said Monday that Rodrigo Vicenti Dinardi was placed under arrest for two months. Brazil is seeking Dinardi's extradition on charges of armed robbery.

St. Petersburg city police declined to comment, but the Fontanka.ru news website said Dinardi was detained by Interpol on Friday after Brazil's victory over Costa Rica.

Lebedeva says Dinardi maintains his innocence and believes there has been a mix-up.

12:22 p.m.

With Russia set to play Uruguay in a heat wave, authorities in Samara say they'll be distributing free drinking water at the stadium.

The local government is warning temperatures could hit 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Samara Arena around the time of the game Monday.

Some fans must walk nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) to the stadium after arriving on public transportation, and medical staff with water will be deployed along the route and by the stadium entrances.

Both Russia and Uruguay have qualified for the knockout stages before the game, which will determine who finishes first in Group A.

If there's a draw, host nation Russia would claim top spot due to a superior goal difference.

