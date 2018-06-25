The Latest: Brazil World Cup fan arrested in St. Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SAMARA, Russia (AP) - The Latest on the World Cup (all times local):

1 p.m.

A Russian court official says a Brazilian World Cup fan has been arrested in St. Petersburg as part of an extradition request from Brazil.

Daria Lebedeva, a spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg city court, said Monday that Rodrigo Vicenti Dinardi was placed under arrest for two months. Brazil is seeking Dinardi's extradition on charges of armed robbery.

St. Petersburg city police declined to comment, but the Fontanka.ru news website said Dinardi was detained by Interpol on Friday after Brazil's victory over Costa Rica.

Lebedeva says Dinardi maintains his innocence and believes there has been a mix-up.

___

12:22 p.m.

With Russia set to play Uruguay in a heat wave, authorities in Samara say they'll be distributing free drinking water at the stadium.

The local government is warning temperatures could hit 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Samara Arena around the time of the game Monday.

Some fans must walk nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) to the stadium after arriving on public transportation, and medical staff with water will be deployed along the route and by the stadium entrances.

Both Russia and Uruguay have qualified for the knockout stages before the game, which will determine who finishes first in Group A.

If there's a draw, host nation Russia would claim top spot due to a superior goal difference.

___

