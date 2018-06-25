Nearly half of top EU businesses cut UK investment - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nearly half of top EU businesses cut UK investment

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum hav... (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 20, 2018, an anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporter holds an EU flag and a placard during a protest backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum hav...

By ROBERT STEVENS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A survey finds that almost half of European Union businesses have cut back on their investment in Britain since the country voted to leave the European Union two years ago.

The report published Monday by law firm Baker McKenzie surveyed over 800 business leaders in six key EU countries.

It finds that despite European outrage over Brexit, 95 percent of companies in the countries surveyed say that the U.K. is important to their business.

"Ultimately, business people don't want the relationship with the U.K. to break down completely," said Eric Lasry, a partner at the law firm.

The survey finds that European businesses support a post-Brexit deal that keeps trade relations as close as possible to the existing conditions, and three quarters say the EU should also make concessions to the U.K. to secure a functioning trading relationship.

Yet over half of business leaders believe their views are not well represented. Last month, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned that Britain must face "consequences" for leaving the EU, an antagonistic stance that doesn't sit well with business leaders.

Animosity between the EU and the U.K. has slowed Brexit negotiations, and there is an increasing risk that the U.K. and EU will not reach an effective agreement on future trade relations by the time Britain officially leaves in March next year.

Irrespective of which trade solution is reached, Mattias Hedwall, a partner at Baker McKenzie, said "there will be new complexity in doing business with the U.K.. Not only will there be higher costs for trading with the U.K., but also additional administrative burdens that need to be handled".

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:18:19 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Prolific, painfully candid ex-poet laureate Donald Hall dies

    Prolific, painfully candid ex-poet laureate Donald Hall dies

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:19:17 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:18:09 GMT
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:17:58 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly