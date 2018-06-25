Police ID victim in early morning homicide

A man has died after an early morning shooting on Monday.
Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 1400 block of Drewry Street around 2:36 a.m. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Stephon Clarke, died at the hospital.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
