1 seriously injured in early morning shooting

A shooting has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso early Monday morning in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

