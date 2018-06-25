German business confidence dips but outlook still optimistic - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German business confidence dips but outlook still optimistic

BERLIN (AP) - A closely watched survey shows that business confidence in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has declined slightly although managers' outlook for the months ahead remains at least slightly optimistic.

The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index was down to 101.8 points for June from 102.3 last month. While executives' outlook for the next six months remained unchanged, their assessment of their current situation darkened slightly.

Economists had forecast a decline to 101.7 amid concerns over trade tensions between the U.S., the European Union, China and others. Hard data on the German economy also have tended to disappoint recently.

Ifo's survey is based on monthly responses from around 9,000 firms in various sectors of the economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-24 18:53:52 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:18:19 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
    In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Prolific, painfully candid ex-poet laureate Donald Hall dies

    Prolific, painfully candid ex-poet laureate Donald Hall dies

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:19:17 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:18:09 GMT
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>

  • US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    US prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels meeting in Cohen probe

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:15:00 GMT
    Monday, June 25 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-06-25 09:17:58 GMT
    Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)Monday's interview with prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance as they work to assemble a case against Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the person said. (Source: CNN)

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>

    Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly