Sources: Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg. Sources say it happened around 10:20 p.m.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg. Sources say it happened around 10:20 p.m.More >>
Sunday evening storms left thousands of residents in the Richmond area without power.More >>
Sunday evening storms left thousands of residents in the Richmond area without power.More >>
Dozens have gathered in Glen Allen near Rep. David Brat’s office to protest the treatment of immigrants.More >>
Dozens have gathered in Glen Allen near Rep. David Brat’s office to protest the treatment of immigrants.More >>