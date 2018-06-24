Sources: Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sources: Shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Sources say it happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday along the 300 block of Crestfall Court.

NBC12 is told the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional details were immediately available.

