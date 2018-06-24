Storms leave thousands without power - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Storms leave thousands without power

Sunday evening storms have caused thousands to lose power. (Source: NBC12) Sunday evening storms have caused thousands to lose power. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA

Sunday evening storms left thousands of residents in the Richmond area without power. 

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area around 6 p.m., bringing trees and power lines down. 

More than 2,400 people have been impacted, according to Dominion Energy

