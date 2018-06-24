Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

IT'S BURGER WEEK BABY!

This weekend kicked off the long-awaited Burger Week in RVA, where restaurants all around the area offer $5 burger specials. Yes, you read that right -- ONLY $5 for these awesome burgers. It's the perfect way to eat out if you're on a budget! (That's right, we're talking to you college students). Check out the full list of places and burgers.

Photo of the Weekend:

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view?! Take a look at this sunrise over the James River in Hopewell from the weekend. Thanks for sending it in, Joey Orencia!

Eat Local, Buy Local:

A weekly farmer's market has made its way to Richmond -- which will be at the corner of Bank and Grace streets every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh food and prepared meals will be available from now through September. With more than 10 vendors expected to be there, even those with the pickiest taste buds will surely find something.

Welcome Home!

Thirteen of 22 greyhound dogs traveling from Florida got their "furever" homes right here in Virginia on Saturday! The James River Greyhounds shelter in Hanover said they would "be adopted on arrival after they are bathed and readied for their forever home."

When Pigeons Attack:

NBC12's reporter Alex Whittler gave us a special behind the scenes look at some of the craziness that goes on when she's not live on TV. We'll just let you watch below to see how things go.

Thank You for Keeping Us Safe!

Thirty-nine men and women joined the Virginia State Trooper ranks. The 128th graduating class received more than 300 hours of training in more than 50 different subjects.

Making a Difference:

A Chesterfield County woman has taken a tragic event in her life and is making a positive impact on others. Kristen Mallory and her mother were hit by a drunk driver when she was a teen. And this week she was awarded the “Youth of Virginia Speak Out Shining Star Award” in recognition of her speaking out in an effort to save lives.

Gearheads Step Up:

The parking lot at Sportsman’s Restaurant and Lounge was bit flashier than normal Saturday as cars lined up to help an 11-year-old girl and her family out.

Charity Rose's family tries to make life as normal for her as possible, but they don’t have a handicap-accessible van, which makes any outing difficult. That's when Justin Spurlock decided to step up and do what he could to help make life easier for the girl and her family. Her 12th birthday is coming up next week, and this event could help give her the best gift of all!

Nice Weather, is that You?

While these thunderstorms might have put a damper to the end of your weekend, it is looking brighter!

A drier and cooler start to the work week, more showers and storms possible mid-week

Final Thought:

"This is your Sunday evening reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you." - Unknown (But, they totally have it right).

