Police search for suspects after carjacking elderly woman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for suspects after carjacking elderly woman

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN) The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are searching for three suspects after who they say carjacked an elderly woman in Chesterfield County.

Officials said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Summerbrooke Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man and woman approached the woman in her driveway, taking her keys and cellphone. A third person showed a handgun and push her to the ground.

The three left in her white 2015 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plate KDH-8100.

Police said the carjackers are described as being two black men and woman in their teens or early 20s.

Authorities are investigating.

The woman was not injured. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

    Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:26:02 GMT
    Sunrise over the James River (Source: Joey Orencia)Sunrise over the James River (Source: Joey Orencia)
    Sunrise over the James River (Source: Joey Orencia)Sunrise over the James River (Source: Joey Orencia)
    IT'S BURGER WEEK BABY!  This weekend kicked off the long-awaited Burger Week in RVA, where restaurants all around the area offer $5 burger specials. Yes, you read that right -- ONLY $5 for these awesome burgers. It's the perfect way to eat out if you're on a budget! (That's right, we're talking to you college students).  Check out the full list of places and burgers. Photo of the Weekend: Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view?! Take a look at this sunrise o...More >>
    IT'S BURGER WEEK BABY!  This weekend kicked off the long-awaited Burger Week in RVA, where restaurants all around the area offer $5 burger specials. Yes, you read that right -- ONLY $5 for these awesome burgers. It's the perfect way to eat out if you're on a budget! (That's right, we're talking to you college students).  Check out the full list of places and burgers. Photo of the Weekend: Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view?! Take a look at this sunrise o...More >>

  • Police search for suspects after carjacking elderly woman

    Police search for suspects after carjacking elderly woman

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:07:43 GMT
    The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN)The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN)
    The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN)The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: RNN)

    Police are searching for three suspects after who they say carjacked an elderly woman in Chesterfield County. Officials said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Summerbrooke Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, a man and woman approached the woman in her driveway, taking her keys and cellphone. A third person showed a handgun and push her to the ground. The three left in her white 2015 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plate KDH-8100. Police said the carjack...

    More >>

    Police are searching for three suspects after who they say carjacked an elderly woman in Chesterfield County. Officials said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Summerbrooke Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, a man and woman approached the woman in her driveway, taking her keys and cellphone. A third person showed a handgun and push her to the ground. The three left in her white 2015 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plate KDH-8100. Police said the carjack...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of severe storms Sunday evening

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

    Sunday, June 24 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-24 21:11:36 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly