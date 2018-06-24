Police search for suspects after carjacking elderly woman

Police are searching for three suspects after who they say carjacked an elderly woman in Chesterfield County.

Officials said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Summerbrooke Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a man and woman approached the woman in her driveway, taking her keys and cellphone. A third person showed a handgun and push her to the ground.

The three left in her white 2015 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plate KDH-8100.

Police said the carjackers are described as being two black men and woman in their teens or early 20s.

Authorities are investigating.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-784-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.