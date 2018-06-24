AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Washington Capitals have re-signed John Carlson to a $64 million, eight-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal hadn't been announced.

Carlson will count $8 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season. The move allows the Stanley Cup champions to keep a valuable defenseman around long term.

That's not necessary for the 28-year-old who has made the Washington area his home and wanted to stay if there was a fit. The Capitals cap space necessary to re-sign Carlson by trading veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Friday night at the NHL draft.

Carlson outperformed his last deal that paid him just under $4 million a season and was at his best in a contract year. He led all defensemen with 68 points in the regular season and 20 in the playoffs to help Washington win the Metropolitan Division and then the Stanley Cup.

