AP source: Capitals re-sign Carlson to $64M, 8-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Washington Capitals have re-signed John Carlson to a $64 million, eight-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal hadn't been announced.
Carlson will count $8 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season. The move allows the Stanley Cup champions to keep a valuable defenseman around long term.
That's not necessary for the 28-year-old who has made the Washington area his home and wanted to stay if there was a fit. The Capitals cap space necessary to re-sign Carlson by trading veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Friday night at the NHL draft.
Carlson outperformed his last deal that paid him just under $4 million a season and was at his best in a contract year. He led all defensemen with 68 points in the regular season and 20 in the playoffs to help Washington win the Metropolitan Division and then the Stanley Cup.
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
VCU forward Justin Tillman has agreed to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer Leagues. The Heat are scheduled to field a summer league squad in Sacramento, Calif. July 2-5 and in Las Vegas, Nev. from July 6-17.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
Virginia guard Devon Hall was selected in the second round of Thursday's NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder (53rd overall). He becomes the fifth UVA player since 2012 to hear his named called on draft night.More >>
Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.More >>
Baseball success runs in Conner Menez's family. His grandfather, Bill Plummer, was a member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, backing up hall of famer Johnny Bench behind the plate. Menez will make his first home start for the Flying Squirrels on Friday, but burst onto the scene in his AA debut, tossing six shutout innings and picking up a win at Harrisburg this past Saturday.More >>
For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.More >>
For the sixth year, Brian Derby has brought his Derby Football Offensive Lineman Camp back to Richmond. Derby has been holding his camps for 22 years all across the country, and came to Virginia at the request of his former teammates, Richmond attorney Geoff McDonald.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>