DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Harry Kane led England into the round of 16 at the World Cup then gave a nod to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Kane was asked after England's 6-1 victory over Panama to pick a song to play on a Brazilian program as reward for his hat trick in the victory. Caught off guard by the request, the striker mulled the question from the Brazilian reporter.

"I'll go 'One Kiss' by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa," he offered Sunday.

Dua Lipa is British, and both she and Harris were thrilled with Kane's selection.

"Yes I'm Scottish but I don't care the legend Harry Kane picked our song," Harris posted on Twitter with a clip from Kane's post-match news conference.

Dua Lipa acknowledged the shout-out by reposting a tweet about Kane's selection.

Fans of both the soccer player and the artists also flooded social media supporting Kane's song choice.

