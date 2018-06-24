Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bubba Watson shoots 63 to rally for 3rd Travelers title

(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Paul Casey of England hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Bubba Watson hits his approach shot onto the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Bubba Watson hits his approach shot onto the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts to a missed putt no the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). Anirban Lahiri, of India, reacts to a missed putt no the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.
(AP Photo/Stew Milne). J.B. Holmes reacts after making a par putt on the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne). J.B. Holmes reacts after making a par putt on the second green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Cromwell, Conn.

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title, shooting a 7-under 63 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory at TPC River Highlands.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper's tournament record of four victories.

Watson finished at 17-under 263. Third-round leader Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes tied for second. Casey shot 72, Cink 62, Hossler 66 and Holmes 67.

Watson came from six back to win the 2010 event for his first tour title, and beat Casey in a playoff in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

    'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

    Sunday, June 24 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-06-24 16:14:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:05:08 GMT
    (Universal via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."(Universal via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
    "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" beat expectations to open with an estimated $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend.More >>
    "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" beat expectations to open with an estimated $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend.More >>

  • US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    US restaurants host refugee chefs who offer a taste of home

    Sunday, June 24 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-24 17:03:54 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:04:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>
    Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.More >>

  • DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

    DJ Calvin Harris stoked by Harry Kane nod to 'One Kiss'

    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:24:24 GMT
    Sunday, June 24 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-06-24 22:34:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). England's Harry Kane celebrates his team's 6-1 victory at the end of the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
    Harry Kane was asked after England's win in the World Cup what song he'd like to be played in his honor on a Brazilian radio station.More >>
    Harry Kane was asked after England's win in the World Cup what song he'd like to be played in his honor on a Brazilian radio station.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly